Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Citigroup with ticker code (C) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 57.11. With the stocks previous close at 47.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 45.34 and the 200 day moving average is 50.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $91,497m. Find out more information at: https://www.citigroup.com

The potential market cap would be $109,363m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.