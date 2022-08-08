Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Citigroup found using ticker (C) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 46 and has a mean target at 60.71. Now with the previous closing price of 51.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.49 and the 200 day MA is 57.49. The company has a market cap of $100,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.citigroup.com

The potential market cap would be $118,495m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.