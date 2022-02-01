Twitter
CIT Group Inc (DEL) – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

CIT Group Inc (DEL) with ticker code (CIT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 52.67. Now with the previous closing price of 51.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The day 50 moving average is 50.58 and the 200 day moving average is 51.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,306m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cit.com

The potential market cap would be $5,443m based on the market concensus.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

