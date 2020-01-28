Cisco Systems, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Cisco Systems, Inc. with ticker code (CSCO) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 52.3. Now with the previous closing price of 48.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.36 while the 200 day moving average is 48.68. The market cap for the company is $201,380m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cisco.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.