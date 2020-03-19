Cisco Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.4% Upside

Cisco Systems with ticker code (CSCO) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 40 with a mean TP of 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 35.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.16 and the 200 day moving average is 46.23. The market cap for the company is $150,551m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cisco.com

Cisco Systems designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn