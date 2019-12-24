Cisco Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Cisco Systems found using ticker (CSCO) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 52.4. With the stocks previous close at 47.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 45.95 and the 200 day moving average is 50.08. The company has a market cap of $204,053m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cisco.com

Cisco Systems designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications, TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, the company offers security products, including network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and other products, and cloud and system management products. Further, it offers software-defined wide area networking products; technical support services and advanced services; and hyperconvergence software, cloud calling and contact center solutions, and AI-driven relationship intelligence platform. The company serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. It sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.