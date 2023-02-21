Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

CIRCOR International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

CIRCOR International, Inc. found using ticker (CIR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 29. Now with the previous closing price of 26.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 25.71 and the 200 day moving average is 20.3. The company has a market cap of $545m. Find out more information at: https://www.circor.com

The potential market cap would be $589m based on the market concensus.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers’ demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems; propeller pumps; MIL-spec butterfly valves and actuators; brushless dc motors; switches; and actuation components and sub-systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. This segment offers its products under the CIRCOR Aerospace, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Bodet, CIRCOR Industria, CIRCOR Motors, Hale Hamilton, Leslie Controls, Portland Valve, and Warren Pumps brands. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; engineered valves; positive displacement pumps; general service control valves; and actuation and unheading devices for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. This segment offers its products under the Allweiler, DeltaValve, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, TapcoEnpro, Tushaco, and Zenith brands. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 130 countries. CIRCOR International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

