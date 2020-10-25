CIRCOR International – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

CIRCOR International found using ticker (CIR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.11 and the 200 day MA is 23.1. The company has a market cap of $598m. Find out more information at: http://www.circor.com

CIRCOR International provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers’ demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; and general service control valves for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

