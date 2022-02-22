CIRCOR International – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

CIRCOR International with ticker code (CIR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 39. Now with the previous closing price of 27.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.58 and the 200 day moving average is 31.36. The market cap for the company is $569m. Find out more information at: https://www.circor.com

The potential market cap would be $804m based on the market concensus.

CIRCOR International designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers’ demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. This segment offers its products under the CIRCOR Aerospace, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Bodet, CIRCOR Industria, CIRCOR Motors, Hale Hamilton, Leslie Controls, Portland Valve, and Warren Pumps brands. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; general service control valves; and pipeline pigs and closures for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. This segment offers its products under the Allweiler, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, Tushaco, and Zenith brands. The company has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.