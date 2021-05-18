CIRCOR International – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

CIRCOR International found using ticker (CIR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 43.5. Now with the previous closing price of 37.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 34.72 and the 200 day moving average is 35.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $764m. Company Website: http://www.circor.com

CIRCOR International designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers’ demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. This segment offers its products under the CIRCOR Aerospace, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Bodet, CIRCOR Industria, CIRCOR Motors, Hale Hamilton, Leslie Controls, Portland Valve, and Warren Pumps brands. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; general service control valves; and pipeline pigs and closures for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. This segment offers its products under the Allweiler, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, Tushaco, and Zenith brands. The company has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.