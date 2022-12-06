CIRCOR International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

CIRCOR International, Inc. found using ticker (CIR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 28.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.6 and the 200 day moving average is 20.16. The market cap for the company is $551m. Company Website: https://www.circor.com

The potential market cap would be $572m based on the market concensus.