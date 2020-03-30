Cineworld Group plc 68.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Cineworld Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CINE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Cineworld Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 68.8% from the opening price of 53.32 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 85.13 points and decreased 168.38 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 322.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 18.29 GBX.

Cineworld Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 144.99 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 208.84. There are currently 80,650,049 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,313,984. Market capitalisation for LON:CINE is £620,258,714 GBP.

