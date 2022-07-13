Cineworld Group plc 52.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Cineworld Group plc with ticker (LON:CINE) now has a potential upside of 52.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 40 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Cineworld Group plc share price of 19 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 52.6%. Trading has ranged between 17 (52 week low) and 85 (52 week high) with an average of 6,102,037 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £251,127,944.



Cineworld Group PLC (Cineworld) is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company is operating in 10 countries with 751 sites and 9,189 screens. It operates in 16 countries, such as United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel, the United States (US), and others. The Company operates in three segments: the US; the UK and Ireland (UK&I) and the rest of the world (ROW). The US segment includes three cinema chain brands Regal, United Artists and Edwards Theatres. UK&I segment includes two cinema chain brands, Cineworld and Picturehouse. The ROW operating segment includes the cinema chain brands Cinema City in Central and Eastern Europe territories, and Yes Planet and Rav-Chen in Israel. The ROW reporting segment also includes Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Israel. The Company’s subsidiaries include Crown UK Holdco Limited, Augustus 1 Limited and Cinema City Holding B.V.







