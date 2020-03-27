Cineworld Group plc 25.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Cineworld Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CINE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Cineworld Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 70 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 25.9% from today’s opening price of 55.62 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 108.78 points and decreased 166.38 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 322.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 18.29 GBX.

Cineworld Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 147.73 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 209.86. There are currently 1,371,950,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,109,156. Market capitalisation for LON:CINE is £716,432,459 GBP.

