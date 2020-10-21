Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.2% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 15.42. Now with the previous closing price of 7.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.2%. The 50 day MA is 11.01 and the 200 day MA is 12.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,002m. Visit the company website at: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

