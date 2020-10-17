Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.9% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 15.42. Now with the previous closing price of 7.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 95.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.39 while the 200 day moving average is 12.63. The market cap for the company is $931m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

