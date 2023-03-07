Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,628m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,754m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.