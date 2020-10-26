Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.6% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 11 and has a mean target at 15.42. With the stocks previous close at 9.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 65.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.12 and the 200 day MA is 12.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,117m. Company Website: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn