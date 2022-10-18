Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.5% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 17.83. With the stocks previous close at 9.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 90.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.76. The company has a market cap of $1,165m. Find out more information at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,218m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.