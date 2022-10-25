Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.5% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 17.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 82.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.14 and the 200 day moving average is 15.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,166m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,128m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.