Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Now with the previous closing price of 13.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.66 while the 200 day moving average is 14.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,594m. Find out more information at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,737m based on the market concensus.