Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 15. With the stocks previous close at 13.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.09. The company has a market cap of $1,614m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,748m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.