Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.4% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 14.3 with the average target price sitting at 25.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.75 and the 200 day MA is 20.19. The market cap for the company is $1,940m. Company Website: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.