Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.2% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 16.42. With the stocks previous close at 10.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,279m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,947m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.