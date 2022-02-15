Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 15.4 calculating the mean target price we have 24.2. Now with the previous closing price of 17.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.44 while the 200 day moving average is 18.56. The company has a market cap of $2,059m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,912m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.