Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 14.3 and has a mean target at 24.79. With the stocks previous close at 17.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.84 and the 200 day moving average is 20.25. The market cap for the company is $2,156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.