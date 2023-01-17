Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.6% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 14.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.23 and the 200 day MA is 14.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,302m. Find out more information at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,778m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.