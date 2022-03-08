Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 13.6 with a mean TP of 23.6. With the stocks previous close at 17.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The day 50 moving average is 16.7 while the 200 day moving average is 18.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,801m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,458m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.