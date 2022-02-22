Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 15.4 with the average target price sitting at 24.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day MA is 16.55 and the 200 day moving average is 18.49. The company has a market cap of $2,095m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,840m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.