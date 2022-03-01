Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 13.6 with a mean TP of 23.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,098m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,838m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.