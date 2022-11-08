Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 9 with a mean TP of 15. Now with the previous closing price of 11.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.97 and the 200 day MA is 15.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,472m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,902m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.