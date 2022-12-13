Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 11.66 and the 200 day moving average is 14.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,475m. Find out more information at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,814m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.