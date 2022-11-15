Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 9 with a mean TP of 15. With the stocks previous close at 12.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 11.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,502m. Visit the company website at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,818m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.