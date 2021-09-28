Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 14.2 calculating the average target price we see 22.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.85. The market cap for the company is $2,299m. Company Website: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.