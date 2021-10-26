Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 23.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,415m. Find out more information at: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 8, 2021, it operated 521 theatres with 5,864 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.