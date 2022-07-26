Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 13.5 and has a mean target at 21.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 15.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.97. The company has a market cap of $2,321m. Find out more information at: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $2,627m based on the market concensus.

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.