Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 24.64. Now with the previous closing price of 21.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.33 and the 200 day MA is 20.82. The company has a market cap of $2,703m. Company Website: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

