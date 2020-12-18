Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.8% Downside

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark found using ticker (CNK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 11 with a mean TP of 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 16.25 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.52 and the 200 day moving average is 12.61. The company has a market cap of $1,887m. Visit the company website at: http://ir.cinemark.com

Cinemark Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.