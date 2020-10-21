Cincinnati Bell Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Cincinnati Bell Inc. with ticker code (CBB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15.5 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $766m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cincinnatibell.com

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

