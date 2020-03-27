Cimpress PLC – Consenus Indicates Potential 73.1% Upside

Cimpress PLC found using ticker (CMPR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 110. Now with the previous closing price of 63.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.1%. The 50 day MA is 98.44 and the 200 day MA is 118.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,348m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, South America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It provides printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts. The company also offers finishing options on business cards, flyers, brochures, banners, posters, roll-ups, and rigid signage; custom writing instruments, as well as other promotional products comprising travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items; and mass customization solutions that supports various channels consisting of retail stores, Websites, and e-commerce platforms. In addition, it operates e-commerce platform, which offers apparel, accessories, and home decor products. Further, the company provides Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. It serves graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as home and family consumers, and businesses. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

