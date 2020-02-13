Cimpress plc – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Cimpress plc found using ticker (CMPR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 100 with a mean TP of 110. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.12 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 113.9 and the 200 day moving average is 122.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,968m. Find out more information at: http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, South America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It provides printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts. The company also offers finishing options on business cards, flyers, brochures, banners, posters, roll-ups, and rigid signage; custom writing instruments, as well as other promotional products comprising travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items; and mass customization solutions that supports various channels consisting of retail stores, Websites, and e-commerce platforms. In addition, it operates e-commerce platform, which offers apparel, accessories, and home decor products. Further, the company provides Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. It serves graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as home and family consumers, and businesses. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.