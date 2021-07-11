Twitter
Cimarex Energy Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Cimarex Energy Co found using ticker (XEC) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 52 and has a mean target at 82.56. Now with the previous closing price of 72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.03 and the 200 day moving average is 60.1. The market cap for the company is $7,641m. Company Website: http://www.cimarex.com

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

