Cigna Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Cigna Corporation with ticker code (CI) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 279 and 181 calculating the mean target price we have 239.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 184.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is 179.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 191.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $69,837m. Find out more information at: http://www.cigna.com

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to on and off the public exchanges. The International Markets segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products; and health care coverage, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. This segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, and variable universal life products. The Group Disability and Other segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, voluntary, and specialty insurance products, as well as related services; permanent insurance contracts to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for the purpose of financing employer-paid future benefit obligations; and reinsurance, settlement annuity, individual life insurance, and annuity and retirement benefit business. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn