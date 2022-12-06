Cigna Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Cigna Corporation with ticker code (CI) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 287 with the average target price sitting at 353.77. With the stocks previous close at 326.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 307.01 and the 200 day moving average is 273.97. The market cap for the company is $100,096m. Find out more information at: https://www.cigna.com

The potential market cap would be $108,596m based on the market concensus.