Cigna Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Cigna Corporation with ticker code (CI) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 385 and 287 calculating the average target price we see 356.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 330.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 322.89 while the 200 day moving average is 282.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $101,304m. Company Website: https://www.cigna.com

The potential market cap would be $109,179m based on the market concensus.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company’s Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.