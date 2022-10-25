Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Cigna Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cigna Corporation with ticker code (CI) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 277 with a mean TP of 314.43. Now with the previous closing price of 301.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 288.62 and the 200 day moving average is 260.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $93,655m. Find out more information at: https://www.cigna.com

The potential market cap would be $97,724m based on the market concensus.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company’s Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. The company also offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. It distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

