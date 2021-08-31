Cigna Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Cigna Corporation found using ticker (CI) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 321 and 230 with a mean TP of 275.44. Now with the previous closing price of 210.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day MA is 220.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 236.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $70,562m. Find out more information at: http://www.cigna.com

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company’s U.S. Medical segment offers commercial products and services, including medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as Medicaid plans; and individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges. Its International Markets segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, medical cost containment, and variable universal life products, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.