Church & Dwight Company, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. with ticker code (CHD) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92.93 and 70 and has a mean target at 82.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day MA is 74.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,605m. Company Website: https://churchdwight.com

The potential market cap would be $19,378m based on the market concensus.