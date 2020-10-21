Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. with ticker code (CHT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 34.67 and 34.67 and has a mean target at 34.67. With the stocks previous close at 36.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.76 and the 200 day moving average is 37.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,770m. Company Website: http://www.cht.com.tw

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. It also provides mobile; HiNet Internet, data communication, and cloud; application value-added and Internet data center; international long distance telephone, leased line, and data; and satellite services. In addition, the company distributes and sells mobile handsets, tablets, data cards, electronic materials, ICT products, and computing and business machinery equipment and software; designs, develops, produces, sells, and services semiconductor testing components, printed circuit boards, and electronic components and finished products, and automatic license plate recognition software and hardware products. Further, it offers property development and management; system, network, and communications integration; intelligent buildings and energy network; digital information supply and advertisement; property and liability insurance agency; family education; computing equipment installation; management consultancy; data processing; telecommunications engineering; Internet identify; and information and communication solution services. Additionally, the company engages in the investment; software design services, and internet contents production and play; motion picture production and distribution; and provision of energy saving solutions and international circuits, and services for electronic parts and machinery processed products. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

