Chubb Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Chubb Limited found using ticker (CB) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 175 calculating the average target price we see 235.72. Now with the previous closing price of 218.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 201.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 200.62. The company has a market cap of $90,962m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chubb.com/us-en

The potential market cap would be $98,212m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers’ compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company’s Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.